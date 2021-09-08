Mother of teen left for dead in Mobile street: ’16 years wasn’t long enough’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When her teenage son, Chavan Scruggs, was shot and killed Tuesday in the Toulminville neighborhood of Mobile, Nija Hill’s life changed forever.

On Wednesday, Hill spoke with WKRG News 5, and she was still trying to make sense of what happened.

“I didn’t have him long enough,” said Hill. “16 years wasn’t long enough for me.”

Hill said Chavan was an angel since birth and described him as loving, silly and outgoing. The grieving mother said she’s trying her best to accept that God needed him more than those who loved him.

“I know you’re not supposed to question God,” Hill said. “It is just hard. He was so sweet. He didn’t have a record, he never got into trouble. They took somebody special from the world.”

Chavan Scruggs

Mobile Police said on Wednesday they had no major updates on the case but were still investigating.

While Mobile Police investigate, Hill is pleading with the community for answers.

“They robbed him of his time,” Hill said. “Please let anybody know, let the detectives know anything you know about Chavan.”

Hill was adamant: “If you know something, please say something.”

While she waits for answers, Hill has only memories of her son.

“He was the best thing that I ever had,” said Hill.

Hill says her family is planning a vigil in honor of Chavan in the next few days. Scrugg’s funeral is expected to be held on Saturday, Sept. 18.

If you would like to donate to the family of Chavan Scruggs, you are asked to send money to cash app $Tambb8.