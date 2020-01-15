Mother of teen killed on I-10 after chase, crash says she’s devastated

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A mother is grieving the loss of her son after he was killed Sunday night.

The teen, Cameron Gamble, was hit by an 18-wheeler on I-10 after he led deputies on a chase.

His mother sat down exclusively with News 5 to talk about the devastating loss of her son.

“I’m going to miss my baby,” said Cheryl Gamble.

Gamble is still shaken after her only son was killed by an 18-wheeler on I-10. “He was my twin, that was my little twin,” said Gamble.

Less than a mile away from where she works at the Walmart in Irvington.

“I just had this weird feeling that something was wrong,” said Gamble.

Her son, 18-year-old Cameron Gamble, was killed after he was hit by an 18-wheeler while he was trying to cross the eastbound lanes of I-10 at the McDonald Road overpass.

“I don’t think he saw it coming, I think he was just such in a panic,” said Gamble.

It happened around 5:45 Sunday evening.

“We bypassed all of it. But not knowing that it was my son,” said Gamble.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies tried to pull him over for speeding and driving without his lights on. That’s when Cameron lost control of the car and crashed it into a ditch on the side of I-10 Westbound. He then started running across the interstate.

“The reason why I know he didn’t stop is because he was trying to make it to me. He was going to carry that cop to my job for me to save him. That’s just how my son is. He depends on momma,” said Gamble.

She says reports that the car was stolen are not true.

“The car wasn’t stolen, my friend let me use the car. I’ve had the car since December,” said Gamble. She continued, “he’s not a criminal, he’s not a thief, he’s none of that.”

Gamble says he was just coming to pick her up after he couldn’t go to work with her that morning. “He was scared,” she said.

Gamble says she will remember the good memories of her son, his silliness and character. But, she said it will take time to come to terms with this loss.

“It just took something from me. It’s just like, it’s like my soul just left me. I’m just empty,” said Gamble.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.

Alabama State troopers are still investigating the crash.

LATEST STORIES: