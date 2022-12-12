MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a 12-year-old was shot in the leg while chasing his dog down the street.

WKRG News 5 spoke with the boy’s mother about her son’s injury and their family pet being killed.

The mom said her son is still at USA Children’s and Woman’s Hospital, and she says doctors will reevaluate in the morning to see if he needs surgery.

According to the Mobile Police Department, the boy was taking out the trash Saturday evening when his small dog escaped.

Investigators said the dog chased a man down the street, and a man fired multiple shots at the dog and the boy which resulted in the dog’s death.

The boy’s mother, who does not want to reveal her identity, gave News 5 a statement saying, “As you can imagine, things are chaotic for us at this time. Right now, we are tending to his physical and mental health.”

Police do not have anybody in custody and are still looking for the suspect, if you have any information you are asked to contact the Mobile Police Department.