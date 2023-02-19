MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It has been two weeks since Zycorreyan Brown-Harris, 20, was shot and killed in a K&J Beauty Supply in Semmes. His mother, Porshina Harris, held a march after her family laid ZyCorreyan to rest Saturday afternoon.

Taking to the streets wearing orange, ZyCorreyan’s favorite color, family members and loved ones chanted, “Justice for Zy!” while holding pictures of him and carrying his Blount High School basketball number 5 jersey. His mother Porshina pleads with the community to put down the guns.

“I wish that everybody would just put the guns down,” said Harris. “Put them down!”

She says the march isn’t just for her son, but it’s also to raise awareness of gun violence.

Ever since her son was shot and killed, Mobile County has seen at least six more homicides. The increasing number of homicides is concerning to her; she wants to make sure her message gets across.

“My main focus is to stop this violence in Mobile, Alabama, to take us from being number two to number zero,” said Harris. “Right now I’m about to walk not for my son, but for the whole community. Right now, we need to pull together more than ever. This has got to stop. This is our future here. We have to start here with the babies.”

After today, Harris said she feels at peace, but she is still demanding justice for her son.

“I know that my baby’s in a better place. And I know that he’s watching over us,” said Harris. “I want y’all to know that justice will be served for my son.”

Harris said her fight to stop gun violence in Mobile is far from over, she plans to hold another march along with mothers who’ve lost their children to gun violence.

The suspect charged in her son’s murder, Daniel Holloway Jr., 21, remains in jail on a $300,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is set for next month.