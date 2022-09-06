Nija Hill is the mother of Chavan Scruggs, who was shot and killed last September in the Toulminville neighborhood of Mobile on Allison Street. (WKRG)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nija Hill is the mother of Chavan Scruggs, who was shot and killed last September in the Toulminville neighborhood of Mobile on Allison Street. Today marks a year since his death. Scruggs was only 16 when he lost his life, and Hill remembers exactly when she learned that her son was murdered like it was yesterday.

“That’s every mother’s nightmare. That call,” said Hill. “That’s the worst call a mother can receive. When I received that call, not thinking that he would be gone.”

There is not a day that Hill doesn’t think about her son, and since his death, she’s had an honorary sign placed on Allison Street on the site where he was murdered. She’s started a clothing line as a way to remember him, and today, she will be reminiscing on the memories of her son.

Today is not easy for her, and she described today as the worst day of her life. She says that it is important to remember what happened to her son to help spread awareness on gun violence.

“It’s just important for me today to remember him,” said Hill. “But not only that, but make awareness to people that you don’t have to be out here doing that. It’s your surroundings. It’s the people around you. So it’s important to know where you are and what you’re doing.”

She says that gun violence is problem in the state of Alabama, and she doesn’t want any other parent to go through what she’s gone through for the past year. One important message that she wants people to learn is that it is okay to talk issues out. A lot can be resolved from a conversation. Not everything has to end with guns.

“They got to put these guns down because one thing I believe is you reap what you sow. Just because it’s not your grief today, it could very well be tomorrow,” said Hill.

Currently, Hill is awaiting a trial date for the suspect who murdered her son. Police have arrested and charged the 15-years-old suspect, and his name has never been released due to Alabama’s laws on juvenile suspects.