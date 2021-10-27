Mother of murder victim finds beauty in the ruins

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One mother has found beauty in the ruins of her life after her son was murdered.

16-year-old Chavan Scruggs was shot and killed this past September. A juvenile has been arrested and charged with Chavan’s murder. However, his mother, Nija Hill, says his family is still taking it all day by day.

“It’s very hard,” Hill said. “I get angry sometimes, and we just find a way to turn that anger into something positive.”

Hill says her son was into fashion, so she wanted to find a way to incorporate something he loved — something that will forever carry on his legacy. She created a clothing line called “Stay Fly Chavan,” where she creates the designs and brings them to life.

“I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t eat, so I would start drawing at night,” Hill said. “I said, ‘Lord, show me a way to explain, to help us, to give us something to do to keep his name alive, to help him live through us.”

This grieving mother wants other mothers who might be dealing with similar tragedies to find ways to repurpose their pain.

“Find something to put your energy into. You can always talk to your child, you can feel your child’s presence, you have to find a way, and it’s ways,” Hill said.

For more information on “Stay Fly Chavan”, visit their website at officialstayfly.com.