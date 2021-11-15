Mother of murder victim creates organization aimed to combat crime

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This past weekend was full of violence here in Mobile. Five shootings into cars and homes, and a stabbing are all under investigation by the Mobile Police Department.

The senseless gun violence has called citizens to step up and reclaim their communities.

Cherease Edwards is the mother of Justin Edwards, who was murdered at Panera Bread on Airport Boulevard back in 2017.

“He just loved to read. He was a really funny person, and like I said, really, really intelligent,” Edwards said.

The trial for his case was held just a few weeks ago, and the defendant was found not guilty. The grieving mother has found a way to repurpose her pain.

“I started an organization called, ‘No Bullet, No Harm,'” Edwards said. “The reason I started this organization

was because how easy it is for the youth and people to access bullets.”

As the homicide rate continues to increase here in Mobile, Edwards says she believes a part

of the issue is how easy it is to access bullets.

“Let’s put limitations on the bullets. Let’s make it hard to get. Instead of being able to walk

into stores and buy them or steal them.”

Through her organization, Edwards says she wants families who are dealing with the same pain as

her and her family, to come together and bring change, themselves.

“I want to get a group of us so we can go to Congress with this law,” Edwards said. “It takes people to come together to get a certain change. And, there needs to be a change.”

Edwards says if she can help prevent this pain for anyone else, then her job is done.

“I chose to put my anger, my hurt, and my frustration into making sure that no other family

will go through what my family has gone through,” Edwards said. “If I can prevent that, then that will mean the world to me.”

