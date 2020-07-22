Mother of missing Mobile teen hopes new age-progressed photo helps in their search

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Eight years have passed since a young mother went missing. Brittney Wood was last seen May 30, 2012, and her family is not giving up the search for her.

Brittney would be 28 this September, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children have released an age-progressed photo of her.

“I will look until I make my last breath,” said Chessie Wood, Brittney’s mother.

Chessie Wood is not giving up in the search for her daughter.

“It’s about 5% I have in my body that my baby is walking around alive. But it will never go away until we find her one way or another,” said Chessie.

It has been eight years since her daughter, then 19, was last seen in the Tillman’s Corner area. The young mother was heading to visit her uncle, Donnie Holland, but never arrived. Two days later, her uncle committed suicide.

Her family has been searching ever since.

“We haven’t found her. Could sex trafficking be an issue here? Which is something that we have took into consideration for several years. Maybe they didn’t kill her, maybe they stole her. And the more that Jeffery Epstein and all this is coming to light, we are starting to think that that may be more of a possibility than we ever thought of,” said Chessie.

Tuesday, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a photo of what Brittney could look like at almost 28-years-old to Mobile police. The police department sent the photo to her mother.

“I was scared to look at it, but I was happy that they had done it,” said Chessie.

Chessie says the photo has renewed the case in people’s minds. “We have received new leads last night, after the photo was aired. So that will be the next thing we look into,” she explained.

She hopes it will spark people’s memories, to help find her daughter.

“Just for everybody to talk about her again is helpful. Anytime you can get her back into the public eye is very, very helpful,” said Chessie.

Since her disappearance, a number of Wood’s family members have been implicated in a massive sex ring. Several are serving lengthy prison sentences including Wendy Holland, Brittney’s aunt and Donnie’s wife.

Brittney’s family is planning on getting out to search in the coming weeks, possibly in the Grand Bay area, after getting a potential lead.

