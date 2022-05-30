MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Monday marks 10 years since a Mobile County mother was last seen. Brittney Wood has been missing for a decade, and her family is still searching for answers as to what happened.

After she disappeared, several of her family members were implicated in a massive sex ring. Many questions remain about what happened to Brittney and where she could be.

Brittney’s mother, Chessie Wood, said it has been a tough day for her family and for herself. It’s been 10 years since Wood last saw her then 19-year-old daughter Brittney Wood.

“We’ve had a rough morning. It’s rougher than what we thought it would be,” said Wood.

On May 30, 2012, Brittney Wood left her home in Mobile to visit her uncle Donnie Holland. She was never seen again. Two days after her disappearance, Holland committed suicide.

“It’s different when you don’t know where your child is. We can’t move on. We’re stuck looking for her. We believe once we find her, we can start the healing process,” said Wood. “In 10 years, we haven’t even been able to begin it.”

Two years ago, an age-progressed photo of Brittney Wood was released. A week after that, Mobile police got a tip about her remains, which led to the Mobile County Sheriff’s office searching an abandoned trailer in Grand Bay. Nothing came of that search.

“We are not going to give up until we find my daughter. As long as we keep her name and her face out there, it upsides of us finding her,” said Wood.

Wood has continued to search for her daughter, but for a decade they haven’t been able to find her. Wood said her hopes of finding her are fading. “Diminishing. I don’t want to admit it. I like to deny it. It’s starting to go and I’m trying to grab it,” said Wood. “I don’t want it to go. I won’t stop, but my hope, yeah I feel it.”

But she said she won’t give up until she gets some closure for her family, including Brittney’s daughter, who is now 12.

“I want that special place for people to go visit her. Right now, I have a memorial in my yard. But it’s not the same. It’s not the same. You can feel she’s missing,” said Wood.

Wood said her family will be eating Brittney’s favorite meal, crawfish, in her honor Monday night, before lighting candles at 7:30 p.m. when Brittney left her home 10 years ago.

They also will be holding a public event on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Dauphin Island Public Beach. Anyone is invited to attend.