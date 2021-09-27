Mother of Levon Manzie to hold city council seat until Oct. 30

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jeanette Manzie, Levon Manzie’s mother, will hold Manzie’s city council until Oct. 30.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson held an interim appointment for District 2 on Monday where he declared Manzie’s mother Jeanette to hold the open seat.

“These thirty days will not be political these thirty days will be a fight for my baby. He was my baby,” said Jeanette when referring to the continuation of Manzie’s legacy while representing District 2 on the city council.

Jeanette encouraged District 2 residents to go out and vote on someone that would “carry and properly represent the citizens of mobile and someone to properly represent District 2.”

Jeanette kept her acceptance speech short and finished with, “District 2 has the say of who should represent them. District 2 residents come out and support someone who will carry on the legacy of my son. Render onto them, service and they deserve that service.”