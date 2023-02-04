SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The mother of the man shot to death in front of a Semmes store has identified her son.

WKRG News 5 spoke with the mom who said her son, ZyCorreyan Brown-Harris, 20, was the victim of the fatal shooting. Semmes Police Chief Todd Friend said the victim was shot inside K&J Beauty Supply.

The victim was taken to USA hospital where he died of his injuries.

Daniel Holloway, Jr., 21, was booked into Mobile Metro Jail just before midnight Friday night. He was charged with murder. Jail records indicate he has no prior arrests in Mobile County.

According to Detective Archie Niles from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, the two men got into an altercation, and Holloway allegedly shot and killed Harris in the chest.

Holloway has a bond hearing set for Monday.