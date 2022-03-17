MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A local mother admits to using heroin and meth throughout her entire pregnancy, resulting in the death of her newborn, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Amanda Malpas, 34, was arrested Thursday and charged with chemical endangerment of a child resulting in death.

The baby was born March 5 and died the same day at a hospital, MCSO said.

Paramedics found Malpas with a heroin needle in her arm the day of the birth, which occurred at her home on Cowart Road, Sgt. Mark Bailey said.

Sgt. Bailey said Malpas told deputies she self-medicated with heroin during the birth to deal with labor pains.

“I’m sorry,” Malpas told reporters Thursday when asked if she had a message for her family. Malpas, on crutches, made the comment as deputies escorted her to a patrol vehicle to take her to Metro Jail to be booked.

The chemical endangerment charge is a Class A felony that carries a potential life sentence. Sgt. Baily said the charge could be upgraded to murder at a later date.