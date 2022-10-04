MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested and charged a 53-year-old mother with the murder of her 13-year-old son, according to a release from the MPD.
Officers responded to the 2000 block of Jones Lane in reference to one shot on Monday, Oct. 3 at around 10:53 p.m.. Officers found a 13-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound to the back.
The boy was transported to the hospital where he later died. Glenda Agee, 53, was charged with murder.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
