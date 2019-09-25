Mother and family move after Christmas Eve murder, don’t feel safe in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A warrant has been issued for a woman accused of killing a Mobile teenager on Christmas Eve. Authorities began looking for India Nelson the day after she bonded out of jail last week for the murder of Jakory Smith. Both suspects are now charged with capital murder in the death of the 15-year-old Baker student still hurts for Smith’s large family.

Christmas Eve 2018 will never be forgotten by Marie Millerden. That morning her son was killed by bullets flying through the wall of the apartment complex where he slept.

“I just want justice for my son I want them to do the time for the crime they committed, they can’t replace his life but they don’t have to be on the street,” said Millerden. Millerden says it was a surprise to her to hear about the upgraded charges for both Rory Smith and India Nelson and the fact Nelson bonded out of jail.

“Angry just very very angry because I had to find that through social media,” said Millerden. Ever since Jakory’s death, Marie says she fears for her safety and the safety of her other children. She says she and 13 of her children moved less than a month ago as far away as they could.

“I wasn’t healing, I didn’t want to be in the same place where my son was killed when you’re in a home you’re supposed to feel safe and protected and my son was asleep on the couch and his life was taken, no I don’t feel safe in Mobile Alabama,” said Millerden.