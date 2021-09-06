Condominium units are offered for sale in the Dorchester neighborhood, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Boston. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday, Sept. 2, that the average rate for a 30-year mortgage held at 2.87% as demand for homes remained stable. The benchmark rate, which peaked this year at 3.18% in April, stood at 2.93% this time last year. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased

41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in Mobile, Alabama, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Mobile below:

#10. 55 Wimbledon Dr W, Mobile ($1,150,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 5,783 square feet; $198 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 6020 Riverchase Dr S, Mobile ($1,190,139)

– 6 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 5,500 square feet; $216 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 12501 Jeff Hamilton Rd Unit B, Mobile ($1,195,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 3,400 square feet; $351 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 12451 Airport Blvd, Mobile ($1,195,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,218 square feet; $283 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 608 W Fairfax Rd, Mobile ($1,250,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 7,817 square feet; $159 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 7292 Sable Palms Dr, Mobile ($1,299,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 6,706 square feet; $193 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 106 Eaton Sq, Mobile ($1,375,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 6,167 square feet; $222 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 1920 Canebrake Ct S, Mobile ($1,389,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 9,329 square feet; $148 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 4 Chancery Ct, Mobile ($2,650,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 5,195 square feet; $510 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 3967 Dawson Dr, Mobile ($2,985,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 5,400 square feet; $552 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)