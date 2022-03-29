MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — A Moss Point Police K9 is in “serious condition” after being shot by a suspect early Tuesday morning. According to a news release from Moss Point Police, officers responded to a burglary alarm at a Shell gas station on Highway 63 near I-10 shortly after midnight Tuesday morning.

Officers saw a suspect but he ran off when police tried to approach him. K9 Buddy was released to apprehend the suspect. The news release said the suspect and dog officer entered a wooded area, the officers heard gunfire and Buddy walked out and collapsed from a gunshot wound to the chest.

K9 Buddy was rushed to a veterinary clinic in Mobile for treatment. He underwent surgery and is in serious condition. Later in the morning, police say they detained a man and a woman they say are linked to the gas station burglary. They say felony charges are forthcoming but no names have been released.