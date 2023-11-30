MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Moss Point man accused of taking inappropriate pictures of a 9-year-old girl while he was giving her piano lessons at a church is set to face a Mobile County Grand Jury.

Richard Hightower, 53, was arrested in Mobile County’s first voyeurism case and waived his preliminary hearing, which pushed his case to trial.

After the media ran a story about Hightower exposing himself to students at the University of South Alabama in April, a woman reached out to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office and claimed Hightower had taken inappropriate pictures of her daughter’s intimate areas during a church service.

Hightower taught piano lessons at the church, and the child was one of his students. District Attorney Kieth Blackwood said his office was notified that Hightower may have had contact with the children he taught.

Records showed that Hightower was a known sex offender at the time.

“Any registered sex offender has no business being around children, period,” Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said.

Under Alabama law, businesses are required to conduct state and federal background checks on any adult whose job would require working with children.

“Certainly, something didn’t quite happen here; it was a misstep,” Burch said.

Voyeurism of the first degree is a Class C felony in Alabama, according to Blackwood. But since Hightower already has two prior felony convictions, he could face 10 to 99 years in prison.

“When somebody has this kind of interaction with a child, they should never see the light of day again in my opinion, but I don’t make the laws,” Burch said.

Since January, the MCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit has arrested 16 people for a total of 104 felonies. Of those arrested, four were already registered sex offenders.

Burch urged parents to reach out to his office or the DA’s office if they suspect their child could have been a victim of Hightower.