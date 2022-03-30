MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Moss Point Police Department K9 shot in the line of duty is back at home and resting with his family.

Buddy was released from the emergency vet here in Mobile Wednesday evening. His family and other K9 officers from Mississippi came to support his handler, and give Buddy applause as he was loaded back into his truck.

Buddy was shot Tuesday morning. The Moss Point Police Department said officers responded to a burglary alarm at a gas station on Highway 63 near I-10 shortly after midnight Tuesday, March 29. Officers saw a suspect but he ran off when police tried to approach him.

Buddy was released, the Moss Point Police Department said officers heard gunfire, and Buddy returned collapsing from a gunshot wound to the chest. The suspect, Patrick McGuire was arrested.

Buddy’s handler said they are grateful and appreciate the outpouring of support for them.

“He’s got a lot of love, he’s a warrior, he saved us, he saved me and the guy I was working with that night. He did his job,” said Robbie O’Bryant, a patrolman and K9 handler with the Moss Point Police Department.



Buddy’s handler said he has a good prognosis and will rest while he recovers, and the vets believe he can make a full recovery. Both of Buddy’s lungs collapsed, so they don’t know what the long-term effects may be. But they believe he can be back at work sooner rather than later.