MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Health Department announced mosquito spraying will begin this week.

This was determined from traps placed throughout the county by the MCHD. After a review of the most recent collection trap, counts have reached the threshold that indicates spraying to begin. The county of Mobile is split into 50 spray zones.

MCHD says in areas where a truck cannot reach a Cessna 182Q airplane will be used. The Cessna 182Q will spray insecticides along the coastal areas as well. The plane will also be used when there are large hatchings of saltwater mosquitos. Saltwater mosquitos are more of a nuisance, but can also carry disease.

If you have any mosquito complaints you can contact the MCHD Vector Control by calling 251-690-8124 or emailing VectorServices@mchd.com.