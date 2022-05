MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a morning fire on Wednesday in West Mobile. The call came into the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department dispatch just before 7 Wednesday morning.

The fire was located at 4309 Packingham Drive. Smoke was seen rising from the house when WKRG News 5 arrived. At this time there is no information on how the fire started or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story, WKRG will update you as soon as we have more information.