More vandalism in Semmes neighborhood, MCSO investigating

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — One popular event venue is in shambles after the property was vandalized this weekend in Mobile County. Now, homeowners who live along that area on Stone Road believe their properties were also targeted.

Keith Simmons has lived on Franklin Avenue along Stone Road for almost 20 years. His home was completely covered in toilet paper over the weekend.

“Monday morning when I got up to go to work about 5:15 a.m., my house was rolled,” Simmons said. “Vehicles, all the vehicles rolled… it was pretty bad.”

Simmons says after all these years, he now feels unsafe in a place he’s called home for almost two decades.

“They walked up under the carport under the deck, and our (bedroom) window is right there,” Simmons said.

Simmons’ property was not the only one vandalized in the area.

“It’s a scary feeling. I mean trash was all down the highway,” Simmons said. “It was like 18 mailboxes down. It was pretty bad.”

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says there were several other vandalism reports along Stone Road, and they believe juveniles are responsible for these crimes.

MCSO and the Semmes Police Department are investigating this case. If you have any information you are asked to contact either agency.