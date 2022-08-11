MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department Narcotics/Vice Unit said they seized more than one kilogram of cocaine, marijuana, other narcotics and two handguns this week.

Sabrocki Hunter, 44, a “high-level cocaine dealer in the Mobile and Prichard area,” was arrested on Tuesday, August 9 at around 10:30 p.m. after a “brief vehicle pursuit.” The cocaine has an estimated street value of $45,000.

The Narcotics/Vice unit and additional special ops units seized the following items:

  • 1,112 grams of cocaine (1 kilogram and 4 ounces)
  • 15 grams of marijuana
  • hydrocodone pills
  • digital scales
  • two handguns

Hunter faces the following charges:

  • trafficking cocaine
  • certain person forbidden
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • illegal possession of prescription drugs
  • attempt to elude
  • possession of marijuana
1,112 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of marijuana, hydrocodone, two scales and two handguns were seized from Sabrocki Hunter

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.