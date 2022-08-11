MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department Narcotics/Vice Unit said they seized more than one kilogram of cocaine, marijuana, other narcotics and two handguns this week.
Sabrocki Hunter, 44, a “high-level cocaine dealer in the Mobile and Prichard area,” was arrested on Tuesday, August 9 at around 10:30 p.m. after a “brief vehicle pursuit.” The cocaine has an estimated street value of $45,000.
The Narcotics/Vice unit and additional special ops units seized the following items:
- 1,112 grams of cocaine (1 kilogram and 4 ounces)
- 15 grams of marijuana
- hydrocodone pills
- digital scales
- two handguns
Hunter faces the following charges:
- trafficking cocaine
- certain person forbidden
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- illegal possession of prescription drugs
- attempt to elude
- possession of marijuana
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.