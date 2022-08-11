MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department Narcotics/Vice Unit said they seized more than one kilogram of cocaine, marijuana, other narcotics and two handguns this week.

Sabrocki Hunter, 44, a “high-level cocaine dealer in the Mobile and Prichard area,” was arrested on Tuesday, August 9 at around 10:30 p.m. after a “brief vehicle pursuit.” The cocaine has an estimated street value of $45,000.

The Narcotics/Vice unit and additional special ops units seized the following items:

1,112 grams of cocaine (1 kilogram and 4 ounces)

15 grams of marijuana

hydrocodone pills

digital scales

two handguns

Hunter faces the following charges:

trafficking cocaine

certain person forbidden

possession of drug paraphernalia

illegal possession of prescription drugs

attempt to elude

possession of marijuana

