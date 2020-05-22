More than 90-percent of Mobile businesses impacted by COVID-19

More than ninety-percent of Mobile area businesses say they have been impacted by COVID-19, and more than a third anticipate a bleak 3rd quarter.
The Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce conducted a survey and received more than 500 responses. The Chamber released the findings Friday.
90.3-percent responded their business had been imacpted by the cornavirus outbreak. Other findings:
- 63-percent say they are watching spending
- 58-percent are adjusting work schedules
- 57-percent are anticipating future impacts due to closures
- 56-percent that did furlough employees have NOT called any of those back to work.
- 55-percent have cancelled events or orders.
- 49-percent have reduced hours, shifts, work days or wages
Looking forward to Q3 2020, 36-percent of the respondents predict a decrease in sales and/or production.
The nine question survey of Chamber members was conducted from May 14 to May 20.