More than 90-percent of Mobile businesses impacted by COVID-19

Chamber survey indicates more than half of business anticipate more impacts due to coronavirus closures

More than ninety-percent of Mobile area businesses say they have been impacted by COVID-19, and more than a third anticipate a bleak 3rd quarter.

The Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce conducted a survey and received more than 500 responses. The Chamber released the findings Friday.

90.3-percent responded their business had been imacpted by the cornavirus outbreak. Other findings:

63-percent say they are watching spending

58-percent are adjusting work schedules

57-percent are anticipating future impacts due to closures

56-percent that did furlough employees have NOT called any of those back to work.

55-percent have cancelled events or orders.

49-percent have reduced hours, shifts, work days or wages

Looking forward to Q3 2020, 36-percent of the respondents predict a decrease in sales and/or production.

The nine question survey of Chamber members was conducted from May 14 to May 20.