More than 58,000 attend Trinity Gardens Parade

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police release parade information for the 2020 Trinity Gardens Parade. Here is a news release:

On Saturday, February 29, 2020, the crowd count for the Trinity Gardens Parade was 58,500. Police responded to 27 complaints. Two kids were reported lost. Two adults were arrested on misdemeanor charges. Two parking tickets were issued, and there were two vehicles towed.

MPD added that the two lost kids were found.

