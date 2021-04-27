More than 500,000 gallons of sewage overflows into Halls Mill Creek

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) is working to clean up a sewage overflow that leaked approximately 552,000 gallons into Halls Mill Creek.

The spill is the result of a sewer mainline break, according to MAWSS. Officials say the overflow has stopped, and according to the last update from MAWSS Tuesday afternoon – crews were preparing to repair the break.

While the sewage is no longer overflowing, Mobile Baykeeper says significant cleanup remains.

MAWSS says “contaminated soil will be properly disposed of,” according to Tuesday’s Facebook update.

The public is asked not to go near the water until it is safe to do so.