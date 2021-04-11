More than 380,000 gallons of sewer overflow reported in Mobile County following severe weather event

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The severe weather that rolled through our area Saturday morning brought some damage and a lot of rain. The Mobile County Health Department reports several sewer overflows around the area.

These are the totals reported by MAWSS:

Adding the estimated gallons reported by MAWSS comes to at least 388,075 gallons. Health officials advise people to take precautions around standing water and to thoroughly cook any fish caught in these affected waterways.

Another news release from the MCHD said there was a sewer overflow on Dauphin Island. “Dauphin Island Water, Sewer, and Fire Protection Authority responded to a Sanitary Sewer Overflow on April 10 from a manhole at 300 Hubert Street. The preliminary cause was heavy rains and overbank flooding. The estimated amount of overflow was 485 gallons. The overflow reached Dauphin Island Bay.”

