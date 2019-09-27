More than $19,000 raised for Citronelle boy battling brain cancer

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — More than $19,000 was raised for a Citronelle boy battling brain cancer.

Sid Hobbs recently found out his brain tumor had returned. The community came together to help support Sid and his family as he continues his battle with cancer.

The check for $19,455 was raised and given to Sid and his family during a pep rally at Citronelle High School called “Unite for the Fight.”

“I just want to thank Citronelle, MGM and the surrounding communities for the overflow of love and generosity that was shown to our family tonight at the Unite for the Fight pep rally tonight,” wrote the Hobbs family on the SidStrong Facebook page Thursday night.