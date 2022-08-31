MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As people continue to cope with inflation at a 40-year high, one local mortuary and gas station partnered up to give some relief at the pump.

Small’s Mortuary and Cremation Service and the Broad Street Chevron Gas Station offered free gas to more than 150 people Wednesday morning.

Free gas, two words many were excited to hear Wednesday morning. “It was wonderful, wonderful. Unexpected blessing,” said Pastor Netha Johnson, who was one of the recipients of the free gas.

The Broad Street Chevron Gas Station and Small’s Mortuary gave out more than $4,500 of free gas to those lucky enough to get a $30 voucher. Mobile City Councilmember CJ Small is the president and CEO of Small’s Mortuary.

“It’s a blessing,” said Derrick Smith Sr.

While gas prices are down from historic highs this summer, people are still feeling the pressure. “Gas is very expensive,” said Krysten Coleman.

“Because you know with the economy being like it is and all of that, and we can get some gas for that? That makes all the difference for me,” said Johnson.

“We know that inflation has risen over the past several months, coming up to the holiday season we know that many people are not as comfortable as they have been for the last couple of years before Labor Day,” said Small.

The recipients were chosen at random at various churches around the area.

“It’s almost like VIP treatment, they pull up, pass us the voucher, and then once we get the vouchers from them, we’ll pump their gas, and then they’ll be on their merry way,” said Small.

The lucky recipients were happy as they pulled up to the pump.

“Any time there’s a smile at a gas station, it’s a rare opportunity. Especially with the gas prices, I’m glad everyone’s having a good time, being helped,” said Johnny Simpsiridis, the co-owner of the Broad Street Chevron Gas Station.

“It means everything, especially with the cost of gas at this time,” said Johnson.