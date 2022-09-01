MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It has been a little more than a month since gunshot detection software, Shotspotter, went live in the City of Mobile, the tool helps Mobile police fight gun violence in the city.

Mobile police say they’re responding to more gunshot calls than ever before since the technology was installed.

In a little more than 30 days, Mobile police said they got a better look at violence in the community.

“It highlights for us that there is actually a good number of shots being fired in our city,” said Commander Kevin Levy, with the Mobile Police Department Intelligence Division. “Not all of those are related to violent crimes.”

Shotspotter works by using cameras and sensors to detect if a gun is fired, the company said the sensors will locate where the shots were fired, immediately sending an alert to police.

“We’re well over 100 alerts,” said Levy. He explained, “a significant number are related to shootings. Many of those shootings are related to gang and other violent activity. So now that we know specifically what it is we’re up against, we can adjust our efforts and work more constructively, not just with all of our police department, but within the community to make this the safest community we can, which Mobile has the greatest potential of becoming now that we have the data to work with.”

Shotspotter is part of a bigger initiative, Operation Echo Stop. Mobile police said it is working by giving them data to help them make a new strategy to fight the violence in the city.

“They’ll be seeing officers not just responding to gunshot calls, but we’ll see officers at community events, we’ll see officers in our schools,” said Levy. “Educating the youth and we’ll also be looking at how these organized gangs or disorganized gangs in our community are formed and operate and coming up with tactics to break those things up so that there’s not this retaliatory violent incident which keeps happening back and forth, which increases gunfire.”

Levy said seeing more than 100 alerts in just more than 30 days is more than just the number of shots fired.

“Which is the number of shots that are not being reported. So really the issue we see for us is glaring more than anything,” said Levy. “We know we have a gun issue that we have to deal with, but we also have a perception problem that we want to address. That means we need the help of everybody. It truly takes all of us. We feel like the community has just as much a responsibility and an interest in keeping their community safe.”

The city officially went live with Shotspotter at the end of July.