More Mobile County residents confirmed for COVID-19, Alabama cases up to 217

Unedited press release from MCHD

UPDATE (10:47 a.m.) – Alabama is now up to 217 COVID-19 cases with Mobile County at five and Baldwin County at three. Washington County remains at one.

MOBILE, Alabama — As of 10 a.m. today, the fourth and fifth positive test results for cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Mobile County residents have been confirmed. The complete list for statewide confirmed cases is on the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) website: http://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html

Local testing for coronavirus COVID-19 has been in accordance with federal and state public health guidelines. Both patients are adults and are currently hospitalized.

Most patients with COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness along with fever, cough and shortness of breath. Some have more severe symptoms that require hospitalization. Health officials urge anyone experiencing symptoms to first notify their healthcare provider so that proper precautions can be taken.

As a precaution, it is suggested by ADPH that any non-work-related gatherings of more than 25 people, or non-work-related gathers that cannot consistently maintain a six-foot distant be postponed or canceled. As with the flu, common cold, or any respiratory illness, it is important that everyone continue to take steps to protect themselves and others by minimizing the risk of disease spread. This includes practicing good hand hygiene, avoiding close contact with sick persons, staying home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

Persons who are 65 years and older and those with health conditions including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, and other conditions that can weaken the immune system should limit their interactions with any persons who have respiratory symptoms since they are most at risk.

