MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One trauma surgeon in Mobile says USA Health University Hospital sees 30-percent more gunshot patients than Mobile Police know about. But a new law that went into effect on September 1, 2019 is changing that.
News 5 investigates the new law, and why Alabama was one of only 3 states not required to report non-accidental gunshot wounds, until now.
See what we found out Monday night on News 5 at 10.
More gunshot cases in Mobile than reported
by: Cherish LombardPosted: / Updated:
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One trauma surgeon in Mobile says USA Health University Hospital sees 30-percent more gunshot patients than Mobile Police know about. But a new law that went into effect on September 1, 2019 is changing that.