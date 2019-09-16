More gunshot cases in Mobile than reported

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One trauma surgeon in Mobile says USA Health University Hospital sees 30-percent more gunshot patients than Mobile Police know about. But a new law that went into effect on September 1, 2019 is changing that.

News 5 investigates the new law, and why Alabama was one of only 3 states not required to report non-accidental gunshot wounds, until now.

