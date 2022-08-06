MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A group pursuing peace marks nearly a year of finding ways to curb violence in Mobile. Members of “Moral Vigilantes Persuing Progress” has been holding monthly gatherings since last year.

Their 12th event will be Saturday morning starting at 11 in the Taylor Park Community at 1050 Baltimore Street next to Oaklawn Homes. The group was founded by women in Mobile County who’ve been affected by violence. Moral Vigilantes hold community events bringing together neighbors and law enforcement. They include a unity walk. These are small steps toward a bigger goal. Activists say they’re united in trying to make communities around the region better places for everyone.