“Moral Vigilantes” continue monthly gatherings to fight violence in Mobile County

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A small group of activists has started monthly events to try and get a handle on gun violence and bring communities across Mobile County together.

Cassandra Rodgers knows loss all too well, losing a stepson in 2009, a cousin to domestic violence, and nearly a decade ago her son Darius Longmire was gunned down in the Birdville community in 2011. She’s part of a group called Moral Vigilantes Pursuing Progress.

“We don’t want to bury our children, we want our children to bury us, and to go through that as mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters it’s a journey to losing these kids,” said Cassandra Rodgers. For the last two months, the Moral Vigilantes held community events bringing together neighbors and law enforcement. They include a unity walk. The next one will be in Prichard the first weekend of November and will include a gun buyback for the first time.

“We’re going to bring all the communities, that’s why every month we’ll be in a different location, to let everyone know, I can come to this neighborhood, you can come to my neighborhood so we can show that love and gain that back,” said Ramona Carter. Organizers say they want to turn things around because they feel they’re losing generations to violence.

“We’re not going to have any future doctors, lawyers, we want to encourage children to do well in school, get an education, get a trade,” said Adrienne Edwards. These are small steps toward a bigger goal. Activists united in trying to make communities around the region better places for everyone. The next event will be in Prichard on Saturday, November 6th. It will start at 11 in the morning in the Gulf Village Homes Community.