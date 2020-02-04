“Moose” ready for return to Daytona

Thomas Praytor is back racing at one of his favorite tracks

After racing just once in 2019, Mobile’s Thomas “Moose” Praytor will be back on the track this weekend at Daytona. Praytor will run in the ARCA Menards Series Lucas Oil 200.

Last year, Praytor’s son Hugh Thomas Praytor V was born in February and Praytor took off most of the season to spend time with his family.

“It hurt just a little not to be in Daytona last year but I wasn’t going to miss Hugh being born for anything,” Praytor said.

Daytona has historically been one of Praytor’s favorite tracks, as he excels in restrictor plate racing. Over the last decade, Praytor has logged over a 1,000 laps and 2,700 miles there, more than any other active ARCA driver during the same period.

Monday, Praytor announced that former NASCAR Driver and 2018 Daytona 500 Winning Spotter, Andy Houston, will spot for him Saturday.

“Andy Houston’s had a lot of success with everyone he’s worked with,” said Praytor. “Having a spotter the caliber of Andy on the roof will give me the confidence we need to have to make moves to have a great race at Daytona.”

While Houston is new to the Moose’s team, he’s reunited with some old friends as well at Daytona. For the eighth consecutive season, Praytor is partnering with the University of Northwestern Ohio, utilizing students from their High Performance Motorsports Program. UNOH students Collin Peterson, Christopher Wolford, Kai Campbell and Tim Winecoff will work in various capacities for Team Praytor this week.

The Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire at Daytona International Speedway, airs live on FS1 Saturday at 3:45CST.

