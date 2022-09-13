MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The downtown Mobile New Year’s celebration, MoonPie over Mobile, is turning heads in its 15th year with the announcement of Third Eye Blind as the headliner along with two opening acts this year.

According to the release from MoonPie over Mobile, Third Eye Blind will headline the free event which has grown to more than “50,000 revelers filling the streets with the festive vibe Mobile is known for.”

This year’s celebration will feature two opening acts, The Red Clay Strays and Levon Gray. The Red Clay Strays are coming off their debut album national tour and will feature “a sound as classic as the crackling of a Sun Records vinyl still spinning somewhere in Memphis, yet as fresh as the musical stylings of the 21st century.”

Gray, the official songwriter for country music artist Kane Brown, “has been working on some genre breaking new projects that he is thrilled to share with the world.” Local talent, DJ Blayze, will be on the stage between acts.

Third Eye Blind has recorded five best-selling albums since 1997. The band is led by Stephan Jenkins and has “earned worldwide success,” with hits such as Semi-Charmed Life, How’s It Going to Be, Jumper and Never Let You Go.

MoonPie over Mobile Schedule

Event/Act Time Resolution Wall on the corner of St. Joseph and St. Francis streets 8:00 p.m. Music by Port City Secondliners and the Jukebox Brass Band in the Renaissance Riverview

Hotel Plaza Courtyard. 8:00 p.m. Opening Act: Levon Gray on the Main Stage 8:30 p.m. Cutting of the World’s Largest MoonPie in the Renaissance Riverview Hotel Plaza Courtyard 8:30 p.m. Second Line Parade from the Riverview Courtyard to the main stage 8:45 p.m. Remarks from Mayor Sandy Stimpson & Honorary Chairman, Fred Richardson at the Main Stage 9:15 p.m. Opening Act: The Red Clay Strays on the Main Stage 9:45 p.m. Headliner: Third Eye Blind on the Main Stage 11:00 p.m. Countdown, MoonPie drop, fireworks display and laser light show Midnight

There is a newly added Kids Zone with “activities taking place earlier in the day (details TBA). Other festivities include a resolution wall, the cutting of the world’s largest, edible MoonPie baked by Chattanooga Bakery and a second line parade led by the Port City Secondliners and the Jukebox Brass Band. There will be the dropping of the world’s largest, electronic MoonPie, a laser light show and an “epic display of fireworks as the clock strikes 2023.

The 12-foot-tall MoonPie will drop from the 34-story RSA Trustmark skyrise to welcome in the new year and the beginning of Mobile’s Mardi Gras season,” the release reads.

For more information, please visit www.MoonPieOverMobile.com.