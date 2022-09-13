MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — New Year’s Eve is 109 days away, but Mobile is already looking ahead to the new year.

The musical acts for the “MoonPie Over Mobile ” New Year’s Eve celebration have been announced.

Fred Richardson returned to Mobile’s city council chambers Tuesday morning, but not as a councilman. Richardson announced this year’s Moonpie Over Mobile lineup. Mobile natives Levon Gray and The Red Clay Strays will open for Third Eye Blind. The band will headline this year’s Moonpie Over Mobile on New Year’s Eve.

“It’s an act that’s going to draw the people out,” said Richardson.

15 years ago Richardson first brought the idea to drop a massive Moonpie as onlookers counted down the new year.

“My initial premise was to corner the market on New Year’s Eve in the southern district. We have cornered the market, New York will beat us out, but we’re right there,” said Richardson.

In those 15 years, it’s grown. Last year, Trombone Shorty headlined the event. Organizers think this year will be even bigger.

“We aim for the big artists because that’s what the community deserves. So we can absolutely guarantee that we will always bring a big bang when it comes to the Moon Pie drop,” said Amberly Harris, the secretary of Events Mobile New Year’s Eve MoonPie Drop Board.

This is also the first time in 15 years that the headliner for the event was announced this early.

Normally the announcement comes in November. Events Mobile said they’ve had complaints that the announcement was too late and potential visitors had already made plans by the time they announced the lineup.

“So we wanted to jump in so people could potentially make us first choice with something as huge as our headliner as well as this being our 15th year doing this. So yes, we do look forward to an amazing drove of individuals in downtown Mobile for New Year’s Eve,” said Harris.

This year on top of the Moonpie drop, festivities will include a resolution wall, a second line, the cutting of the world’s largest Moonpie and a newly added Kids zone.

All hoping visitors will get that semi-charmed kind of life.

“The Moonpie drop will be by far the most electrifying event in the nation,” said Richards. “You need to come to the city of Mobile, if you want to be electrified, satisfied, come to the city of Mobile because we’re going to give the people what they want.”

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson released this statement after the headliners were announced: