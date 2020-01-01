MoonPie Drop closes out 2019

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 2020 is here and Mobile continues a New Year tradition. thousands attended the MoonPie drop. You never know what the weather is going to be like year to year. Some years the MoonPie Drop is windy, some years it’s rainy, foggy and this year it was downright cold.

That didn’t stop people from coming out to play. It was a good night. The MoonPie dropped at midnight to a cheering crowd on Royal Street.

It was a pretty good turnout for the end of 2019 despite the cold. The event has turned into a tradition in its more than decade-long run. Mobile City Councilman Fred Richardson has been the driving force behind the event and constantly promotes it annually. Partygoers were having a good time last night. No word on crowd estimates or arrests at this point.