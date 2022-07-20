MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) –The jynneos vaccination, which is for those who have been exposed to monkeypox is now in Mobile.

Officials with the Mobile County Department of Public Health said the county has received the supply they need, despite very few doses in the state.

According to Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department, doses of the vaccine are on the way, however, it will not be distributed to the public because of the small number of cases here in Alabama.

“The CDC national vaccine strategy recommends and is approving vaccines for people with high-risk exposure so skin to skin contact with someone who has monkeypox and laboratorians who are testing monkey pox specimens,” said Murphee. “They’re currently not recommended clinicians, in general, to get vaccinated .”

The Alabama Department of Public Health is expected to receive about 1000 doses sometime this week. The vaccinations will be held in Montgomery and distributed to health departments as needed.