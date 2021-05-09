“Money Fest” to demystify funding options for small business owners

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Small business owners in the Mobile area looking to give their efforts a boost have a chance at Money Fest. Often the biggest challenge for small business owners is funding. Money fest is happening this Thursday a free, daylong symposium on demystifying money.

“Money’s intimidating for everyone no one likes to talk about money we’re not going to get into the nitty-gritty of your specific finances during this event but it helps you to know how to look at your finances and how to prepare for where you’re going,” said Innovation Portal Program Coordinator Jessica Wofford. A common question among small business owners is how to get funding.

“A lot don’t know the exact appropriate types of funding for what they’re doing so we wanted to spend a day educating the business community on the funding that’s out there and what’s appropriate for them,” said Wofford. Some start-ups are eager to move up to the next level.

“They’re initially funded by family, friends, or founders so after that, they have to find a way to free up their assets and their funding,” said Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce VP of Small Business Development Darrell Randle. The event is a partnership between Mobile’s Innovation Portal, Fairhope Hatch, and the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce–a chance to learn about the next steps. While growth is on the agenda there is an attendance cap and space is limited. For more information and registration click here.