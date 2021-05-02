“Money Fest” seeks to pair small businesses with funding with Mobile event

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Small business owners in the Mobile region listen up. “Money Fest” is a one-day free symposium on all the sources of capital available to entrepreneurs. It’s a joint effort by the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce and Fairhope Hatch. According to a news release “Money Fest will demystify the world of financing for scalable startups and small business ventures.”

Mobile, AL – Innovation Portal, Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, and Hatch Fairhope are cohosting Money Fest, a day-long symposium focused on all things capital, featuring breakout sessions about different types of funding, insights from founders sharing their funding stories, and access to the region’s experts. Participants leave with connections and understanding on the different sources of funding available, which sources are most appropriate for their businesses and goals, and how to best position their business when seeking funding.

Gaining access to capital can be essential to many entrepreneurs as they are launching and growing their businesses. There are many options, but it’s not always clear what type of funding is appropriate or accessible. Innovation Portal and Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce are bringing together experts and funding professionals representing various types of funding to share information on the different types of funding, how to determine what type of funding is appropriate, and how to best seek funding.

Money Fest will demystify the world of financing for scalable startups and small business ventures. It will feature an opening general session to cover the entire funding continuum, breakout sessions with funding professionals, and opportunities for participants to have 30-minute info sessions with various subject matter experts. There will be a keynote lunch and several panels featuring founders sharing their funding stories.

This FREE event will be held on Thursday, May 13th and is open to all scalable startups and small business ventures. Innovation Portal will be hosting in it’s new building at 358 St. Louis Street, 36602. Registration opens at 9:00 AM.

Since we are hosting this symposium in-person at the newly opened Innovation Portal, strict COVID distancing guidelines will be in place, limiting the amount of participant tickets to 65.

For information and to register, entrepreneurs should visit on eligibility, the evaluation process, and to apply, founders should visit innovation-portal.com/money-fest.