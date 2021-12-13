Monday marks 25 years since hit-and-run crash that killed MPD officer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Today marks 25 years since the death of Mobile Police Corporal Owen McClinton. A hit-and-run driver crashed into McClinton’s patrol motorcycle as he was responding to a call in midtown Mobile. Mike McClinton says he carries this binder with him all the time, a collection of images and remembrances to law enforcement and his brother Owen. 25-years-ago he says he got the call that changed their lives.

“Shock and disbelief at first, I kept asking “is she sure it’s Owen, is she sure it’s Owen?” said Mike McClinton remembering the day. Owen McClinton was heading to a traffic assignment on his police motorcycle when he was hit and killed by a vehicle at the intersection of Government and Mohawk Streets.

“I know he loved his motorcycle, I know he loved being a police officer and I know he loved being a motor officer,” said McClinton. Mike McClinton says as part of his efforts to keep his brother’s memory alive, he shows support for law enforcement wherever he can

“I don’t want people to forget these officers who’ve been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty you need to keep them in your prayers seven days a week, not just when something tragic happens,” said McClinton. Whether it’s the specially made black the blue bottles of water, or his brother’s call number on the front of his car, Mike McClinton always has his brother on his mind. Three years ago he stood along the procession route for fallen officer Justin Billa showing his support. He worries these stories can fade away and he wants his brother’s memory to not be forgotten.