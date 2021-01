MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) --The confusion continues with the vaccination roll out as cancelations to appointments that were made with ADPH are coming in.

We have had several viewers reach out saying their vaccination appointments made with that very busy ADPH hotline have been canceled. One of those people, 78-year-old Larry Wooley called the hotline as soon as he found out he was eligible for the next round of vaccinations. He called a ton he said and finally got through for an appointment on Jan. 29th. But then his efforts turned useless when he got a call from ADPH last Friday saying the appointment he worked so hard to get was canceled, he said "He said we will call you back to reschedule and he said two weeks to three months and I said that is just unacceptable, I don't understand this I went through all of the proper procedures, where does that leave me? in a state of limbo, how do you describe that limbo?"