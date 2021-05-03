Moms to the rescue, saving proms in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Prom was officially canceled for most Mobile County Public School students for the second year in a row due to COVID concerns–but groups of moms hustled into action to keep the tradition alive.

The new proms are being declared a success. For Mary G. Montgomery Seniors, it’s described as a fun night of dancing and dressing up–that almost didn’t happen.

“I know a lot of us have memories of prom and just thinking that those things could have not happened and it could have been that way for my daughter, that’s what makes me emotional, they mean that much to us, they’re our kids,” said mom Michele Morring. When the school announced there wouldn’t be a prom a group of moms jumped into action rallying support from local businesses, teachers, and administrators.

Mothers who helped save MGM Senior Prom: Left to right, Lori Friend, Michele Morring, Donna Lowry, Nicole Schultz, Christy Barnett, Jennifer Clark, Nicole Smith, (front) Jessica Davidson, (not pictured) Priscilla Graham

“We had the support of the principal, we had the support of local businesses just individuals, retired teachers they wanted our kids to experience what they could,” said mom Nicole Schultz. Prom is an American rite of passage that almost didn’t come to pass this year, again.

“[The class of 2021] missed their junior prom so therefore if they did not have a prom this year they wouldn’t know what a prom was at all, they wouldn’t have that memory or experience anything, so we decided they were going to have a prom somehow,” said Morring. That same weekend in Semmes a group of Baker High school moms also helped organize a prom to make up for the dance that almost wasn’t.