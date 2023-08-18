MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was on the loose for hours after running from Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputies Friday afternoon is now in custody.

Before he was caught, WKRG spoke to the suspect, James Leon Baker’s mother who was there pleading for her son to turn himself in. She told us she doesn’t condone her son’s behavior.

“I just want him to come out,” Jackie Satterfield said. “I want him to come home, and I want him to face up to this. That’s all I’m saying. Son, if you see this, come out, come on home.”

Sheriff Paul Burch told us deputies went to Baker’s grandparents’ home on Mason Ferry Road because they believed him and another man he was with were involved in several car thefts.

“Baker and another individual fled on foot, a short time after and were unable to catch them,” Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said. “A short time after one of our patrol units spotted them on the roadway on Mason Ferry in a side-by-side…we don’t know if that’s stolen or not, but when the unit turned around, they accelerated.”

The ATV wrecked down a dirt road and 25-year-old Allen Sprinkle died. Deputies said Baker ran into the woods.

“He does have an extensive record and so, you know, any time someone breaks in folks homes, you know, that’s always a threat because it has a potential for turning bad,” Burch said.

Baker’s mom told us him and Sprinkle grew up together. A piece of a tail light is all that was left on the scene by the time she got there.

“They were both scared,” Satterfield said. “Next thing I know I thought my youngin’ was killed, and it was Shorty.”

Satterfield said Baker’s brother tried his best to get him to stay out of trouble.

“He tried to straighten him out,” Satterfield said. “Everybody did; he tried to talk to him.”

WKRG was told by the family that Baker was being taken to USA hospital before he is booked into Mobile Metro Jail.