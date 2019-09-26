Mom: Child hospitalized after hit and run

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile mother says she wants justice after her son was hit by a car. Judy Sylvester says the accident happened Tuesday afternoon near Denton Magnet School.

Six-year-old Willie Dees had just been dropped off by the bus after tutoring. Witnesses told Sylvester her son was crossing Pleasant Valley Road when a white car hit him and kept driving. A friend rushed Willie to the hospital before police arrived to investigate.

Willie had to have emergency surgery at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital. His leg is broken in three places and he had metal rods put in.

“He’s crying that he can’t get up. He can’t do anything for himself. It’s heartbreaking,” Sylvester said.

When he’s released from the hospital, Willie will have to undergo several months of physical therapy.

Sylvester wants the driver who hit her son to come forward.

“Can you give me some type of peace? Because my child could have been dead. You could have just taken him away from me. It’s my only son. You could have just took him away from me and you didn’t think to just stop to see was he okay,” Sylvester said.