UPDATE (3:08 p.m.): According to Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch, it is still undetermined whether this is a murder-suicide incident.

Burch confirmed the two children were murdered, and the mother is deceased. He identified the children as Mia Johnson, 5, and Jacob Johnson, 2. The mother has also been identified as Nancy Johnson, 37.

Burch confirmed Semmes Police Department has received domestic calls from the home in the past, and a divorce was pending between Nancy and her husband, Derek, who is on the scene and found the bodies. According to Burch, Derek has cooperated with police and will be questioned.

Burch again confirmed there were no gunshot wounds to any of the three victims.

“It’s much more than that, and I’ll just leave it at that,” he said.

Burch also said they do not know the full details of Nancy’s death until an autopsy is performed on her body.

UPDATE (1:49 p.m.): Police are investigating the deaths as a triple homicide. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office officials said the victims were not shot.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Two children and their mother were found dead in a Semmes home on Thursday, according to the Semmes Police Department.

The 37-year-old mom, 2-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter were found in the Evergreen Court home off Snow Road. The husband called 911 to report the incident, officials said.

WKRG News 5 has a crew headed to the scene.

We are working to gather more information from officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and Semmes Police.

We will update the article when more information is available.