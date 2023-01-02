MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man killed in the New Year’s Eve shooting downtown as 24-year-old Jatarious Reives.

The shooting happened on Dauphin Street near Joachim Street around 11:15 p.m. as people packed downtown ahead of the MoonPie drop on New Year’s Eve.

Questions remain as Mobile police continue their investigation into what happened Saturday night.

One person was killed and nine others were injured in the shooting that happened blocks away from where more than 12,000 people were attending this year’s Moonpie over Mobile.

“Is it safe to walk down the street during a major event anymore? Because this is proof it’s not,” said Larry Butler.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said they have one person in custody who they believe fired shots. He is among the 9 injured and is hospitalized.

That person will be charged with murder, and the chief said additional charges could come. Of the others who were shot, two are still in the hospital, including one with critical injuries.

Police confirm the shooter used a Glock with a switch, which is a small part that converts a semi-automatic gun to a fully automatic.

Chief Prine echoed the mayor’s statement from the weekend, calling this a possible gang-related shooting.

The chief said two people were involved in some sort of argument, and several people were shooting that night, but couldn’t elaborate further.

“We find ourselves in this situation where a lot of times these retaliatory shootings are involving gang activity, but the danger comes, and this is what I’ve been saying all along and unfortunately we’ve had this experience where people will indiscriminately shoot into a crowd and the jeopardy is innocent bystanders are affected, and of course here we are, that very thing has come true,” added Chief Prine.

Chief Prine said they had about 25% more officers downtown this year than last year. Police have not released the name of the suspect, as they say they are still actively investigating.