Mobtown Burger Week returns to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Local restaurants are wrapping up Mobtown Burger week on Oct. 9 in Mobile.
Mobtown Burger Week is a one-week event where local restaurants compete to make the perfect burger.
The event helps to support Restore Mobile, a non-profit organization that restores and preserves historic Mobile buildings.
Restaurants will give $2 to Restore Mobile for every burger sold.
The event will conclude with a final vote from residents to see which restaurant has the best burger.
Participating restaurants include:
- 219
- Bob’s Downtown Diner
- Callaghan’s Irish Social Club
- Five
- Front Yard Tacos
- Fuego
- Greer’s St. Market
- Iron Hand Brewing
- Loda Biergarten
- Maghee’s Grill on the Hill
- Meat Boss
- Moe’s Original Barbecue
- Nixon’s Midtown
- O’Daly’s Irish Pub
- Post Crafted Cocktails and Wine Bar
- Socu Kitchen and Oysters Bar
- Squid Ink Electvi Eats and Drinks
- The August House
- The Haberdasher
- The Noble South
Mobtown Burger week is from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9. Residents can visit any of these restaurants to participate in the event. To vote for the best burger, click here.