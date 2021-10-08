Mobtown Burger Week returns to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Local restaurants are wrapping up Mobtown Burger week on Oct. 9 in Mobile.

Mobtown Burger Week is a one-week event where local restaurants compete to make the perfect burger.

The event helps to support Restore Mobile, a non-profit organization that restores and preserves historic Mobile buildings.



Restaurants will give $2 to Restore Mobile for every burger sold.

The event will conclude with a final vote from residents to see which restaurant has the best burger.

Participating restaurants include:

219

Bob’s Downtown Diner

Callaghan’s Irish Social Club

Five

Front Yard Tacos

Fuego

Greer’s St. Market

Iron Hand Brewing

Loda Biergarten

Maghee’s Grill on the Hill

Meat Boss

Moe’s Original Barbecue

Nixon’s Midtown

O’Daly’s Irish Pub

Post Crafted Cocktails and Wine Bar

Socu Kitchen and Oysters Bar

Squid Ink Electvi Eats and Drinks

The August House

The Haberdasher

The Noble South

Mobtown Burger week is from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9. Residents can visit any of these restaurants to participate in the event. To vote for the best burger, click here.