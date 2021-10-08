Mobtown Burger Week returns to Mobile

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mobtown Burger Week returns to Mobile

Mobtown Burger Week returns to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Local restaurants are wrapping up Mobtown Burger week on Oct. 9 in Mobile. 

Mobtown Burger Week is a one-week event where local restaurants compete to make the perfect burger. 

The event helps to support Restore Mobile, a non-profit organization that restores and preserves historic Mobile buildings. 

  • OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
  • OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Restaurants will give $2 to Restore Mobile for every burger sold. 

The event will conclude with a final vote from residents to see which restaurant has the best burger. 

Participating restaurants include:

  • 219 
  • Bob’s Downtown Diner
  • Callaghan’s Irish Social Club
  • Five
  • Front Yard Tacos 
  • Fuego
  • Greer’s St. Market
  • Iron Hand Brewing
  • Loda Biergarten 
  • Maghee’s Grill on the Hill
  • Meat Boss
  • Moe’s Original Barbecue
  • Nixon’s Midtown
  • O’Daly’s Irish Pub
  • Post Crafted Cocktails and Wine Bar
  • Socu Kitchen and Oysters Bar
  • Squid Ink Electvi Eats and Drinks 
  • The August House
  • The Haberdasher
  • The Noble South

Mobtown Burger week is from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9. Residents can visit any of these restaurants to participate in the event. To vote for the best burger, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories