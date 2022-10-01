MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobtown Burger week kicked off Saturday, Oct. 1 and will run through Oct. 8 while people will have a chance to vote on their favorite Mobile burger. The restaurant with the most amount of votes at the end of the week will be crowned “People’s Choice.”

People can vote once per day and will need to select their pick between each of the 16 restaurants competing. People will need to submit their email as well.

People are encouraged to “help spread the word” about the week by using #mobtownburgerweek when sharing posts and tagging your favorite restaurant. People who do this will “automatically be entered to win a gift card to one of the participating restaurants,” according to the website.

Participating restaurants

Baytown Burger Co. — 7450-D Airport Blvd.

Bob’s Downtown Restaurant — 263 Francis St.

Callaghan’s Irish Social Club — 916 Charleston St.

Five Mobile — 609 Dauphin St.

Front Yard Tacos at Nova — 306 Saint Anthony St.

Greer’s St. Louis Market — 250 St. Louis St.

Hammered Cow — 518 Dauphin St.

Heroes Sports Bar & Grille — 273 Dauphin St./36 Hillcrest Rd.

Iron Hand Brewing — 206 State St.

Loda Biergarten — 251 Dauphin St.

MaGhee’s Grill on the Hill — 3607 Shell Rd.

Meatboss — 5401 Cottage Hill Rd.

O’Daly’s Irish Pub (starting Oct. 3) — 564 Dauphin St.

Post Crafted Cocktails (starting Oct. 3) — 561 Dauphin St.

SOCU (Southern Kitchen Oyster Bar) — 455 Dauphin St.

Squid Ink Eats & Drinks — 102 Dauphin St.

Signature burgers by restaurant

Restaurant Burger Description Baytown Burger Co. Bubba’s Texas Club House Sliders Seasoned, homestyle smashed patties stacked like a club sandwich w/Mobile’s own Bubba Thompson’s favorite toppings: signature Bay sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, pickles, lettuce & mayo on buttered, toasted buns Bob’s Downtown Mobillianaire Burger Burger with billionaire bacon, melted pimento cheese, Romaine lettuce and spicy tomato jam on a Sourdough bun Callaghan’s Irish

Social Club Drunken Pig Burger Callaghan’s burger topped with smoked pulled pork and Jameson BBQ sauce Five Mobile Uptown Avocado Burger Double patty burger w/ Pepper Jack cheese, tempura crunch, Asian slaw, sweet and spicy uptown sauce, with avocado on a toasted bun Front Yard Tacos Juicy Lucy Bagel Burger Chorizo & beef patty stuffed with Goat cheese topped with arugula, sun-dried tomato crema, ‘not ranch sauce’, fried egg, & crawtaters on an everything bagel Greer’s St Louis Market St. Louis Sweet Heat Burger Black angus beef, caramelized onions, 3-Pepper Colby Jack, and jalapeno hatch chile jam served on house-baked jalapeno cheddar bread Hammered Cow Peanut Utter Burger Two smash patties topped with Pepper Jack cheese, a layer of peanut butter, housemade sweet pepper relish and finished with chopped bacon Heroes Sports Bar & Grille The OBJ Burger Two fresh ground smash patties w/3 slices smoked Cheddar, house-made onion bacon jam, tomato and red onion on a Martin’s potato roll Iron Hand Brewing Smoked Gouda Lamb Burger Fresh ground lamb mixed w/delicious beef fat, garlic & smoked paprika, topped with shredded smoked Gouda, bacon, avocado slices, tomato, and sweet and spicy aioli, on a house-made sourdough bun Loda Biergarten Bankhead Basher Burger Generous patty topped with housemade BBQ ranch, fried green tomato, smoked Gouda, mushroom bacon, and spring mix MaGhee’s

Grill on the Hill Madeira Burger Fresh-made patty topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, Madeira sauce and crispy fried onions

MeatBoss Brisket Bonanza Boss Burger Half-pound, hand-patted in-house ground brisket & chuck patty topped with smoked brisket chili, American cheese and white BBQ sauce, served on buttered, toasted potato bun O’Daly’s Irish Pub The Flagship Burger ​Pastrami Rueben Burger with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing Post Crafted Cocktails Post Stamp Sliders Lamb sliders with bacon jam, baby arugula, Brie and fig glaze SOCU SOCU Bayou Burger Jalapeño, garlic, and onion burger stuffed with cheddar cheese and topped with jerk crisp fried crawfish and a house-made Old Bay mayo Squid Ink Sarah B Yummy Burger Grilled patty topped with thick bacon, Goat Cheese Boursin, and strawberry jam on a toasted potato bun Full description of each of the restaurants and corresponding burgers. (via restoremobile.org/mobtown-burger-week