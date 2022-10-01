MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobtown Burger week kicked off Saturday, Oct. 1 and will run through Oct. 8 while people will have a chance to vote on their favorite Mobile burger. The restaurant with the most amount of votes at the end of the week will be crowned “People’s Choice.”
People can vote once per day and will need to select their pick between each of the 16 restaurants competing. People will need to submit their email as well.
People are encouraged to “help spread the word” about the week by using #mobtownburgerweek when sharing posts and tagging your favorite restaurant. People who do this will “automatically be entered to win a gift card to one of the participating restaurants,” according to the website.
Participating restaurants
- Baytown Burger Co. — 7450-D Airport Blvd.
- Bob’s Downtown Restaurant — 263 Francis St.
- Callaghan’s Irish Social Club — 916 Charleston St.
- Five Mobile — 609 Dauphin St.
- Front Yard Tacos at Nova — 306 Saint Anthony St.
- Greer’s St. Louis Market — 250 St. Louis St.
- Hammered Cow — 518 Dauphin St.
- Heroes Sports Bar & Grille — 273 Dauphin St./36 Hillcrest Rd.
- Iron Hand Brewing — 206 State St.
- Loda Biergarten — 251 Dauphin St.
- MaGhee’s Grill on the Hill — 3607 Shell Rd.
- Meatboss — 5401 Cottage Hill Rd.
- O’Daly’s Irish Pub (starting Oct. 3) — 564 Dauphin St.
- Post Crafted Cocktails (starting Oct. 3) — 561 Dauphin St.
- SOCU (Southern Kitchen Oyster Bar) — 455 Dauphin St.
- Squid Ink Eats & Drinks — 102 Dauphin St.
Signature burgers by restaurant
