MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobtown Burger week kicked off Saturday, Oct. 1 and will run through Oct. 8 while people will have a chance to vote on their favorite Mobile burger. The restaurant with the most amount of votes at the end of the week will be crowned “People’s Choice.”

People can vote once per day and will need to select their pick between each of the 16 restaurants competing. People will need to submit their email as well.

People are encouraged to “help spread the word” about the week by using #mobtownburgerweek when sharing posts and tagging your favorite restaurant. People who do this will “automatically be entered to win a gift card to one of the participating restaurants,” according to the website.

Participating restaurants

  • Baytown Burger Co. — 7450-D Airport Blvd.
  • Bob’s Downtown Restaurant — 263 Francis St.
  • Callaghan’s Irish Social Club — 916 Charleston St.
  • Five Mobile — 609 Dauphin St.
  • Front Yard Tacos at Nova — 306 Saint Anthony St.
  • Greer’s St. Louis Market — 250 St. Louis St.
  • Hammered Cow — 518 Dauphin St.
  • Heroes Sports Bar & Grille — 273 Dauphin St./36 Hillcrest Rd.
  • Iron Hand Brewing — 206 State St.
  • Loda Biergarten — 251 Dauphin St.
  • MaGhee’s Grill on the Hill — 3607 Shell Rd.
  • Meatboss — 5401 Cottage Hill Rd.
  • O’Daly’s Irish Pub (starting Oct. 3) — 564 Dauphin St.
  • Post Crafted Cocktails (starting Oct. 3) — 561 Dauphin St.
  • SOCU (Southern Kitchen Oyster Bar) — 455 Dauphin St.
  • Squid Ink Eats & Drinks — 102 Dauphin St.

Signature burgers by restaurant

RestaurantBurgerDescription
Baytown Burger Co.Bubba’s Texas Club House SlidersSeasoned, homestyle smashed patties stacked like a club sandwich w/Mobile’s own Bubba Thompson’s favorite toppings: signature Bay sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, pickles, lettuce & mayo on buttered, toasted buns
Bob’s DowntownMobillianaire BurgerBurger with billionaire bacon, melted pimento cheese, Romaine lettuce and spicy tomato jam on a Sourdough bun
Callaghan’s Irish
Social Club		Drunken Pig BurgerCallaghan’s burger topped with smoked pulled pork and Jameson BBQ sauce
Five MobileUptown Avocado BurgerDouble patty burger w/ Pepper Jack cheese, tempura crunch, Asian slaw, sweet and spicy uptown sauce, with avocado on a toasted bun
Front Yard TacosJuicy Lucy Bagel BurgerChorizo & beef patty stuffed with Goat cheese topped with arugula, sun-dried tomato crema, ‘not ranch sauce’, fried egg, & crawtaters on an everything bagel
Greer’s St Louis MarketSt. Louis Sweet Heat BurgerBlack angus beef, caramelized onions, 3-Pepper Colby Jack, and jalapeno hatch chile jam served on house-baked jalapeno cheddar bread
Hammered CowPeanut Utter BurgerTwo smash patties topped with Pepper Jack cheese, a layer of peanut butter, housemade sweet pepper relish and finished with chopped bacon
Heroes Sports Bar & Grille The OBJ BurgerTwo fresh ground smash patties w/3 slices smoked Cheddar, house-made onion bacon jam, tomato and red onion on a Martin’s potato roll
Iron Hand BrewingSmoked Gouda Lamb BurgerFresh ground lamb mixed w/delicious beef fat, garlic & smoked paprika, topped with shredded smoked Gouda, bacon, avocado slices, tomato, and sweet and spicy aioli, on a house-made sourdough bun
Loda BiergartenBankhead Basher BurgerGenerous patty topped with housemade BBQ ranch, fried green tomato, smoked Gouda, mushroom bacon, and spring mix
MaGhee’s  
Grill on the Hill		Madeira BurgerFresh-made patty topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, Madeira sauce and crispy fried onions
MeatBossBrisket Bonanza Boss BurgerHalf-pound, hand-patted in-house ground brisket & chuck patty topped with smoked brisket chili, American cheese and white BBQ sauce, served on buttered, toasted potato bun
O’Daly’s Irish PubThe Flagship Burger​Pastrami Rueben Burger with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing
Post Crafted CocktailsPost Stamp SlidersLamb sliders with bacon jam, baby arugula, Brie and fig glaze
SOCUSOCU Bayou BurgerJalapeño, garlic, and onion burger stuffed with cheddar cheese and topped with jerk crisp fried crawfish and a house-made Old Bay mayo
Squid InkSarah B Yummy BurgerGrilled patty topped with thick bacon, Goat Cheese Boursin, and strawberry jam on a toasted potato bun
Full description of each of the restaurants and corresponding burgers. (via restoremobile.org/mobtown-burger-week

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.