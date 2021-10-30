Mobtober Fest was a success, despite COVID-19 concerns for children

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One big Halloween event for Mobilians took place on Saturday in Mobile.

Mobtober Fest had several events this year including a D, a 5-K zombie run and a “howl”-o-ween treats for pets over at the dog park.

Hundreds of parents, including Steve Chauvin, brought their kids out to Medal of Honor park to enjoy all of the spooky festivities.

“We heard there was going to be some trick-or-treating, and some fun and some slides and some food trucks so we decided to come out and have some fun,” Chauvin said.

While it may look normal this year, COVID-19 is still a concerning issue among parents.

On Friday, the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Elizabeth Charest says she is opened minded to the vaccine for kids.

“We are vaccinated, but just because it’s smaller kids – I feel like they have the immunity system to build up,” said Charest. “If we needed to get their shots then, yeah.”

Other parents were not on board as much, including Christy Isbell.

“I just think they need to be a little bit older,” said Isbell. “They’re vaccinated enough with stuff right from birth so I think it needs a little bit more time.”

Although COVID-19 is still a concern, parents including Angelica Tillman says she believes Mobtober was the safest event for their little ones to enjoy.

“I mean it’s the safest thing to do in the city. It’s a lot of things going on, so perfect,” said Tillman.

As of now, the Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for kids.